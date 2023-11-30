Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel

2.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Key Specs
Engine349.34 cc
Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel Latest Updates

Classic 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.08 Lakhs. It offers

  • Max Power: 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel Price

    Redditch Series With Single-Channel
    ₹2.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349.34 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,87,246
    RTO
    14,979
    Insurance
    5,336
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,07,561
    EMI@4,461/mo
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel Specifications and Features

    Tyre Size
    Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    153 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    32 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    32 psi
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    32 psi
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    36 psi
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Length
    2145 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Height
    1090 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Total Weight
    375 kg
    Engine Oil
    2.20 L
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
    Displacement
    349.34 cc
    Max Power
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate
    Ignition
    Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    5 speed
    Bore
    72 mm
    Stroke
    85.8 mm
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Twin Downtube Spine Frame
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
    Rear Suspension
    Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Navigation
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel EMI
    EMI4,015 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,86,804
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,86,804
    Interest Amount
    54,105
    Payable Amount
    2,40,909

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 other Variants

    Halcyon Series With Dual-Channel
    ₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349.34 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,96,125
    RTO
    15,690
    Insurance
    5,589
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,17,404
    EMI@4,673/mo
