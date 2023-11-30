Classic 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Classic 350 Dark Series With Dual-Channel in Delhi is Rs. 2.38 Lakhs. It offers many features Classic 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Classic 350 Dark Series With Dual-Channel in Delhi is Rs. 2.38 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Fuel Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Pass Switch, Navigation and specs like: Max Power: 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm Engine Type: 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder ...Read MoreRead Less