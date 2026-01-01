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Meteor 350PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rear Left Side View
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rear View
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Left View
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora

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2.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Key Specs
Engine349.34 cc
View all Meteor 350 specs and features

Meteor 350 Aurora

Meteor 350 Aurora Prices

The Meteor 350 Aurora, is listed at ₹2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Meteor 350 Aurora Mileage

All variants of the Meteor 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Meteor 350 Aurora Colours

The Meteor 350 Aurora is available in 7 colour options: Black, Grey, Marine Blue, Matt Grey, Orange, Red, Retro Green.

Meteor 350 Aurora Engine and Transmission

The Meteor 350 Aurora is powered by a 349.34 cc engine.

Meteor 350 Aurora vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Meteor 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs.

Meteor 350 Aurora Specs & Features

The Meteor 350 Aurora has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora Price

Meteor 350 Aurora

₹2.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,06,290
RTO
1,733
Insurance
10,998
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,19,021
EMI@4,708/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2140 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora EMI
EMI4,237 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,97,118
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,97,118
Interest Amount
57,092
Payable Amount
2,54,210

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 other Variants

Meteor 350 Fireball

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,762
RTO
16,191
Insurance
10,902
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,855
EMI@4,790/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Meteor 350 Stellar

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,03,419
RTO
16,804
Insurance
10,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,195
EMI@4,969/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Meteor 350 Supernova

₹2.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,15,882
RTO
17,801
Insurance
1,184
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,34,867
EMI@5,048/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,18,882
RTO
18,041
Insurance
11,111
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,48,034
EMI@5,331/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsCB350RS
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsCB350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+2
Meteor 350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
Meteor 350vsBullet 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Meteor 350vsHness CB350

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