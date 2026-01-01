|Engine
|349.34 cc
The Meteor 350 Fireball, is listed at ₹2.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Meteor 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Meteor 350 Fireball is available in 7 colour options: Black, Grey, Marine Blue, Matt Grey, Orange, Red, Retro Green.
The Meteor 350 Fireball is powered by a 349.34 cc engine.
In the Meteor 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs.
The Meteor 350 Fireball has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.