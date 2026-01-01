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Bullet 350 PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Left View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Right View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Bullet 350 specs and features

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Prices

The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black, is listed at ₹2.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Mileage

All variants of the Bullet 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Colours

The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black is available in 7 colour options: Standard Maroon, Military Red, Military Silver Black, Black Gold, Standard Black, Military Black, Military Silver Red.

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Engine and Transmission

The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bullet 350 's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.87 Lakhs - 2.24 Lakhs.

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Specs & Features

The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black has Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Price

Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black

₹2.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,90,312
RTO
16,425
Insurance
11,180
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,917
EMI@4,684/mo
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2110 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Height
1225 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
110 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black Offers
Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on bullet-350battalion-black & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
View All Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black EMI
EMI4,215 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,96,125
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,96,125
Interest Amount
56,804
Payable Amount
2,52,929

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 other Variants

Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black

₹1.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,64,423
RTO
13,684
Insurance
10,619
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,88,726
EMI@4,056/mo
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Bullet 350 Battalion Black

₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,64,861
RTO
14,389
Insurance
10,952
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,90,202
EMI@4,088/mo
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View breakup

Bullet 350 Black Gold

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,012
RTO
17,841
Insurance
11,340
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,37,193
EMI@5,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsCB350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+2
Bullet 350 vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
+6
Bullet 350 vsHunter 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Bullet 350 vsMeteor 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsHness CB350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vs42 FJ

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