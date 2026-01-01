|Engine
|349 cc
The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black, is listed at ₹2.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bullet 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black is available in 7 colour options: Standard Maroon, Military Red, Military Silver Black, Black Gold, Standard Black, Military Black, Military Silver Red.
The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Bullet 350 's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.87 Lakhs - 2.24 Lakhs.
The Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black has Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.