Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black Latest Updates
Bullet 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.99Bullet 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.99 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Military Red and Military Black is 13 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: