|Engine
|349 cc
The Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black, is listed at ₹1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bullet 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black is available in 7 colour options: Standard Maroon, Military Red, Military Silver Black, Black Gold, Standard Black, Military Black, Military Silver Red.
The Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Bullet 350 's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.