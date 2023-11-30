Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black

6/13
1.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Bullet 350 specs and features

Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black Latest Updates

Bullet 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.99

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2110 mm
  • Max Power: 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black Price

    Military Red and Military Black
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,73,562
    RTO
    13,884
    Insurance
    11,609
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,99,055
    EMI@4,278/mo
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Length
    2110 mm
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Height
    1225 mm
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    153 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    349 cc
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Twin Downtube Spine Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Battery Capacity
    8 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black EMI
    EMI3,851 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,79,149
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,79,149
    Interest Amount
    51,888
    Payable Amount
    2,31,037

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 other Variants

    Standard Maroon and Standard Black
    ₹2.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,97,436
    RTO
    15,794
    Insurance
    5,626
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,18,856
    EMI@4,704/mo
    Black Gold
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    View breakup

