In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Bullet 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Bullet 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS