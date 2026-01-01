hamburger icon
Hness CB350PriceMileageSpecifications
Honda Hness CB350 Front Right View
1/25
Honda Hness CB350 Right Side View
2/25
Honda Hness CB350 Left Side View
3/25
Honda Hness CB350 Rear Left View
4/25
Honda Hness CB350 Front View
5/25
Honda Hness CB350 Rear View
View all Images
6/25

Honda Hness CB350 DLX

3.8 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda Hness CB350 Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
View all Hness CB350 specs and features

Hness CB350 DLX

Hness CB350 DLX Prices

The Hness CB350 DLX, is listed at ₹2.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hness CB350 DLX Mileage

All variants of the Hness CB350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hness CB350 DLX Colours

The Hness CB350 DLX is available in 5 colour options: Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black, Athletic Blue Metallic.

Hness CB350 DLX Engine and Transmission

The Hness CB350 DLX is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.

Hness CB350 DLX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hness CB350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs.

Hness CB350 DLX Specs & Features

The Hness CB350 DLX has Clock, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Honda Hness CB350 DLX Price

Hness CB350 DLX

₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,92,435
RTO
15,394
Insurance
11,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,19,755
EMI@4,723/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda Hness CB350 DLX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm
Length
2163 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Height
1107 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
121 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
70 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Honda Hness CB350 DLX EMI
EMI4,251 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,97,779
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,97,779
Interest Amount
57,284
Payable Amount
2,55,063

Honda Hness CB350 other Variants

Hness CB350 DLX Pro

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,175
RTO
15,614
Insurance
11,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,761
EMI@4,788/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hness CB350 Pro Chrome

₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,003
RTO
15,760
Insurance
12,003
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,766
EMI@4,831/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda Hness CB350 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsCB350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
Hness CB350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+2
Hness CB350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
+6
Hness CB350vsHunter 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Hness CB350vsMeteor 350

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers