|Engine
|348.36 cc
The Hness CB350 DLX Pro, is listed at ₹2.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hness CB350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hness CB350 DLX Pro is available in 5 colour options: Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black, Athletic Blue Metallic.
The Hness CB350 DLX Pro is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.
In the Hness CB350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs.
The Hness CB350 DLX Pro has Clock, Passenger Footrest and Display.