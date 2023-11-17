Saved Articles

Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro

2.18 Lakhs*
Delhi
Honda Hness CB350 Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
Hness CB350 DLX Pro Latest Updates

Hness CB350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Hness CB350 DLX Pro in Delhi is Rs. 2.18 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 15 L
  • Length: 2163 mm
  • Max Power: 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
    Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro Price

    DLX Pro
    ₹2.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348.36 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,92,500
    RTO
    15,400
    Insurance
    10,275
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,18,175
    EMI@4,689/mo
    Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Ground Clearance
    166 mm
    Length
    2163 mm
    Wheelbase
    1441 mm
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Height
    1107 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    800 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
    Stroke
    90.5 mm
    Max Torque
    30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Displacement
    348.36 cc
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    70 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Half Duplex Cradle
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin Hydraulic
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 6 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro EMI
    EMI4,220 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,96,357
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,96,357
    Interest Amount
    56,872
    Payable Amount
    2,53,229

    Honda Hness CB350 other Variants

    DLX
    ₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348.36 cc
    42.17 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,86,500
    RTO
    14,920
    Insurance
    10,174
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,11,594
    EMI@4,548/mo
    Legacy Edition
    ₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348.36 cc
    Honda Hness CB350 Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Metro Rebel

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
