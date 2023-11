42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Moonstone White in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Lakhs. It offers many features like Fuel 42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Moonstone White in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Lakhs. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Display....Read MoreRead Less