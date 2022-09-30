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42 BobberPriceMileageSpecifications
Jawa 42 Bobber Front Left View
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Jawa 42 Bobber Front View
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Jawa 42 Bobber Left Side View
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Jawa 42 Bobber Rear Left View
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Jawa 42 Bobber Rear Right View
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Jawa 42 Bobber Rear View
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Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all 42 Bobber specs and features

42 Bobber Moonstone White

42 Bobber Moonstone White Prices

The 42 Bobber Moonstone White, is listed at ₹2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

42 Bobber Moonstone White Mileage

All variants of the 42 Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

42 Bobber Moonstone White Colours

The 42 Bobber Moonstone White is available in 5 colour options: Black Mirror, Moonstone White, Jasper Red, Mystic Copper, Red Sheen.

42 Bobber Moonstone White Engine and Transmission

The 42 Bobber Moonstone White is powered by a 334 cc engine.

42 Bobber Moonstone White vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 42 Bobber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Jawa 42 FJ priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.03 Lakhs.

42 Bobber Moonstone White Specs & Features

The 42 Bobber Moonstone White has Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Clock and Low Fuel Indicator.

Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White Price

42 Bobber Moonstone White

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,133
RTO
15,450
Insurance
11,938
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,521
EMI@4,740/mo
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61 offers Available
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Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s
Max Speed
129 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.92 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
LCD

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Jawa 42 Bobber Moonstone White EMI
EMI4,266 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,98,468
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,98,468
Interest Amount
57,483
Payable Amount
2,55,951

Jawa 42 Bobber other Variants

42 Bobber Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,720
RTO
16,217
Insurance
12,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,036
EMI@4,966/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,720
RTO
16,217
Insurance
12,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,036
EMI@4,966/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

42 Bobber Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel

₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,330
RTO
16,586
Insurance
12,176
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,092
EMI@5,075/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel

₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,330
RTO
16,586
Insurance
12,176
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,092
EMI@5,075/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

42 Bobber Black Mirror

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,180
RTO
17,294
Insurance
12,325
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,799
EMI@5,283/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

42 Bobber Red Sheen

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,180
RTO
17,294
Insurance
12,325
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,799
EMI@5,283/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Jawa 42 Bobber Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
42 BobbervsCB350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
42 Bobbervs42 FJ
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
42 BobbervsPerak
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
42 Bobbervs350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
42 BobbervsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
42 BobbervsBullet 350

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