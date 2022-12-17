HT Auto
Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications

Jawa 42 Bobber starting price is Rs. 2,12,500 in India. Jawa 42 Bobber is available in 3 variant and
2.12 - 2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Jawa 42 Bobber Specs

Jawa 42 Bobber comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 42 Bobber starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa 42 Bobber sits in the ...Read More

Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Jasper Red
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubed
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s
Max Speed
130 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Double cradle Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
No
Mobile Application
No
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
LCD Screen
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
No
USB Charging Port
No
Display
Yes
Battery Warranty
2 Year
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Jawa 42 Bobber Alternatives

Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
42 Bobber vs R15 V4
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
42 Bobber vs Classic 350
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs
42 Bobber vs Dominar 400
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs
42 Bobber vs Gixxer SF 25...
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs Onwards
Jawa 42 Bobber News

Ruturaj Gaikwad seen taking delivery of his new motorcycle, Jawa 42 Bobber
Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home the new Jawa 42 Bobber
17 Dec 2022
42 Bobber is offered in three paint schemes - Mystic Copper, Moonstone White(above) and Jasper Red.
Jawa 42 Bobber first ride review: Most affordable bobber that you can buy
26 Nov 2022
Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber share the same engine.
Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Should you spend the extra money?
13 Oct 2022
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
30 Sept 2022
SRK's upcoming flick Jawan features the Yezdi Adventure in some high-octane action stunts
Yezdi Adventure features in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue. Check it out
11 Jul 2023
Jawa 42 Bobber Variants & Price List

Jawa 42 Bobber price starts at ₹ 2.12 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 Bobber comes in 3 variants. Jawa 42 Bobber top variant price is ₹ 2.15 Lakhs.

Mystic Copper
2.12 Lakhs*
334 cc
Moonstone White
2.13 Lakhs*
334 cc
Jasper Red
2.15 Lakhs*
334 cc
Trending Jawa Bikes

  • Popular

  • Jawa 42

    1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Jawa Perak

    1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Jawa Jawa

    1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    View all Jawa Bikes

