Jawa 42 Bobber Teased Once Again, Will Launch On September 7th

Jawa 42 Bobber teased once again, will launch on September 7th

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is preparing to launch the updated 42 Bobber in the Indian market on 7th September. The newly released teaser video shows a glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle. In the short video, it seems like there will be no major updates to the 42 Bobber. However, the previous teaser revealed that the motorcycle will now come with alloy wheels which means there will be tubeless tyres on offer as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 15:46 PM
The 42 Bobber will now boast alloy wheels.
The 42 Bobber will now boast alloy wheels.

When compared, the current iteration of the 42 Bobber comes with tube-type tyres and spoked rims. Now, there are pros and cons of alloy wheels as well as spoked rims. Alloy wheels provide peace of mind as they are wrapped in tubeless tyres and it makes fixing a puncture a hassle-free operation. However, the con is that an alloy wheel might break if it hits a big pothole.

The advantage of spoked rims is that it is much more flexible than an alloy wheel which means that it can take big impacts. They are also easily repairable, unlike alloy wheels which a person would need to replace entires in case they crack. Yes, the spoked rims look better on a bobber and retro-styled motorcycles. However, fixing a puncture in a tube-type tyre is a big chore.

Apart from this, there could be some new colourways and a new side plate as well. The 42 Bobber comes with a digital instrument cluster and LED lighting set-up. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer as well.

Also Read : Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know

Powering the 42 Bobber will be the same 334 cc liquid-cooled unit that produces 30.22 bhp of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Jawa can work on improving the NVH and exhaust note of the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 15:46 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa 42 Jawa Jawa Motorcycles 42 42 Bobber

