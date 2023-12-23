In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less