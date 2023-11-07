In 2024 Jawa 42 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa 42 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less