In 2026 Jawa 42 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
42 vs Speed 400 Comparison