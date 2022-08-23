Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is UK's best selling motorcycle

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has become the best selling bike above 125 cc. It shares the platform and engine with Hunter 350 and Classic 350.

Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer, Royal Enfield recently posted sales figures in the UK between January and July 2022. The sales figure of the Meteor 350 which was a replacement for the Thunderbird 350 recorded 1,135 units. This means that the Royal Enfield sold more units of Meteor 350 than BMW R 1250 GS which is one of the best-selling adventure tourers. The Meteor 350 is currently the best-selling motorcycle above 125 cc.

This is not the first time that a motorcycle by Royal Enfield has topped the sales chart of the UK. Before this, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was the best-selling middleweight motorcycle in the UK.

The Meteor 350 was the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield that was based on the new J platform. It came with a new double-cradle frame which has made huge improvements in terms of handling.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The engine is also a new, 349 cc, long-stroke engine that gets fuel injection and is counterbalanced. It produces 20.48 PS at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets slip and assist clutch.

The price of the Meteor 350 starts at ₹2.01 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.19 lakhs (ex-showroom). It has to compete against the Jawa 42.1, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Honda H'ness CB350.

Royal Enfield recently launched the Hunter 350 in the Indian market, it is currently one of the most affordable motorcycles from the manufacturer. The aim of Hunter 350 is to invite more people to the brand. One of the reasons, people refrained from buying a Royal Enfield was its weight. To counter that, Royal Enfield has given 17-inch wheels to the motorcycle because of which the Hunter 350 feels nimble and light on its feet when compared to other motorcycles by Royal Enfield.

First Published Date: