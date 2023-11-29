Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph Speed & Scrambler 400 X in Q3 FY2024: Rajiv Bajaj

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto’s first co-developed motorcycles arrived earlier this year. The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been well received and sales have exceeded Bajaj’s expectations, the company entrusted with producing these motorcycles for the world. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Bajaj, CEO - Bajaj Auto, said that the company expects to sell 18,000 units of the Triumph 400 twins by the end of Q3 FY2024 (October - December), beating previous sales predictions.

Rajiv Bajaj revealed that the instantaneous success of the Triumph Speed 400 caught the Indian manufacturer by surprise. The company originally planned to produce about 5,000 Triumph 400s per month. However, the overwhelming booking numbers made it realise the demand was about 10,000 units per month. Since its launch, the company has sold about 8,000 units of the Speed 400 between July and September (Q2 FY2024) this year. Bajaj expects this number to grow to 18,000 units in this quarter or about 6,000 units per month.

“So our initial capacity was 5,000 a month but the last quarter we’ve done about 8,000. This quarter we should more than double that to about 18,000, which averages to about 6,000. So out of a capacity of 5,000 a month, we will hopefully be able to squeeze out 6,000 Triumphs on an average this quarter," Rajiv Bajaj said.

Exports of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to Europe will begin in early 2024, while the bikes were recently launched in Malaysia

With the recently launched Triumph Scrambler 400 X also a part of the portfolio, the company is expecting this demand to rise even further. Bajaj said he believes they can make up to 10,000 motorcycles per month to keep up with the demand.

Elaborating further, he added, “[It’s] not easy because of the Diwali break, etc., that is a mix of both the roadster and scrambler and going forward, the next stop should be 10,000 a month. And I think we are looking good for that."

Rajiv Bajaj went on to compare the meteoric growth of Triumph’s most affordable offerings with that of Royal Enfield, despite the limited distribution network. Bajaj also looks after the sales and distribution of Triumph bikes in India inherited about 14-16 dealers from the British bike maker and has so far expanded to about 25 dealers across the country. This is a much smaller number when compared to 1,000 dealers for Royal Enfield or 800 for Bajaj.

“We still have a long way to go before we establish the required distribution footprint. As capacity and distribution will expand, we expect to see this number expand," Bajaj said.

A competitive price tag, impressive attention to detail and a fun platform, all have worked in Triumph and Bajaj Auto’s favour. Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X resemble their larger capacity namesakes, while the newly developed 399 cc single-cylinder engine impressed us on both motorcycles.

More recently, Triumph launched the 400 Twins in Malaysia, while the bikes are set to go on sale in Europe in early 2024. The numbers are expected to increase further once the bikes reach more markets globally. Apart from the Speed and Scrambler, Triumph is also reportedly working on a cafe racer-styled motorcycle, which could be called the Thruxton 400 upon launch.

