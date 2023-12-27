Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateFuel Injection
Stroke
65 mm64.0 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
334 cc398.15 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm89.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7633,12,951
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5002,62,996
RTO
17,00022,540
Insurance
12,26327,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1966,726

