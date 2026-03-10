In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs. 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 28.3 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Scrambler 400 x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 2.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|28.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|37 PS PS