|Engine
|647.95 cc
The Interceptor 650 Canyon Red, is listed at ₹3.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Interceptor 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Interceptor 650 Canyon Red is available in 7 colour options: Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Black Ray, Cali Green, Canyon Red, Mark Two, Sunset Strip.
The Interceptor 650 Canyon Red is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.
In the Interceptor 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs.
The Interceptor 650 Canyon Red has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.