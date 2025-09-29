In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Himalayan vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|26.5 PS PS