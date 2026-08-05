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HimalayanSpecs & FeaturesMileage

Royal Enfield Himalayan Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Himalayan. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Left View

Royal Enfield Himalayan

3.8 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Left View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Right View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Left Side View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rear View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Right Side View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Brand Logo And Name
Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine
Royal Enfield Himalayan Exhaust View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Brake View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Mudguard And Suspension
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Suspension View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Front Tyre View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Fuel Tank
Royal Enfield Himalayan Handle Bar View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Head Light
Royal Enfield Himalayan Model Name
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rear Brake View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rear Storage
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rear Tyre View
Royal Enfield Himalayan Seat
Royal Enfield Himalayan Side Storage
Royal Enfield Himalayan Tail Light
Royal Enfield Himalayan Windshield View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Front View
Left Side View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right Side View
Brand Logo And Name
Engine
Exhaust View
Front Brake View
Front Mudguard And Suspension
Front Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank
Handle Bar View
Head Light
Model Name
Rear Brake View
Rear Storage
Rear Tyre View
Seat
Side Storage
Tail Light
Windshield View

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Royal Enfield Himalayan Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
5 May 2026
Royal Enfield introduces Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh event with workshops, expeditions and community participation.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Base Camp 2026 at Ladakh
27 Apr 2026
View all
 Royal Enfield Himalayan Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan Videos

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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