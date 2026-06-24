In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Himalayan
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32.04 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|24.3 bhp PS
|29.60 PS PS