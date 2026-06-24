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HomeCompare BikesHimalayan vs Adventure [2024]

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan engine makes power and torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Himalayan vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Himalayan Adventure [2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.16 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage32.04 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc334 cc
Power 24.3 bhp PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Windshield View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Left Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L-
Length
2190 mm-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
1465 mm1465 mm
Height
1370 mm-
Kerb Weight
199 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
840 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
86 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
411 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
5 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travelMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,53,9492,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,15,9001,98,111
RTO
17,77215,848
Insurance
20,27712,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,4584,857
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
The entry-level adventure motorcycle segment has been growing in popularity, with several brands offering products across the range.
Here are 5 of the most affordable adventure bikes for the thrill-seeking rider in you
8 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
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