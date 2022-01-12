HT Auto
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Granite Black
₹1.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm65 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Displacement
411 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,6372,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,08,6562,09,900
RTO
17,57316,792
Insurance
18,40810,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2585,099
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Royal Enfield has a range of new products under development, enter 2022, and the company has already launched a firecracker in the form of Scram 411. The bike has managed to remain in the top headlines in the last few months. And I was recently invited to take a spin on the bike to find out what made the company roll out a toned-down version of its already popular Himalayan ADV. So, Scram in basic...

Read More

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 first ride review: Affordable Himalayan

