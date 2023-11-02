HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Gen Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs Out. All New Platform, More Power & Tech

New-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan specs out. All-new platform, more power & tech

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the new-generation Himalayan earlier this week and we can finally share the specifications of the all-new adventure tourer. The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan
The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan packs big changes and is set to go on sale in a few weeks
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan
The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan packs big changes and is set to go on sale in a few weeks

The new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan has grown in proportions over its predecessor. The bike measures 2,245 mm in length, 852 mm in width, and 1,316 mm in height, with a 1,510 mm wheelbase. The styling is an evolution of the older Himalayan albeit with a more contemporary take. The bike sports a round LED headlamp, while the fuel tank guards get a more rounded design and hold soft luggage panniers instead of jerry cans. The bike also gets split seats for the rider and pillion and is differently contoured.

Also Read : In 

The Himalayan now uses a twin-spar frame with a rear subframe using the engine as a stressed member. The airbox has moved up right under the fuel tank shell allowing for higher air intake and better water wading capacity, while the fuel tank has been moved down to under the seat. Speaking of which, the bike also gets a larger 17-litre fuel tank this time. The overall changes have made the bike 3 kg lighter with a kerb weight of 196 kg.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb300f (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F
₹ 2.26 - 2.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500
₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Adventure
₹ 2.30 - 2.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
CFMoto 300NK
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Power comes from the newly-developed Sherpa 450 motor, which is RE’s most advanced yet. The 452 cc single-cylinder engine gets liquid cooling, a first from the brand along with a forged piston and several lightweight components. The result is an engine 10 kg lighter than the older LS410 motor. The new engine also runs a higher compression ratio of 11.5:1, packing more power at 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The new Himalayan also gets a taller stock seat at 825 mm, which can be increased to 845 mm. The company will also sell you a low-height seat at 805 mm as an accessory. 43 mm Showa USD forks hand suspension duties at the front, while the 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear has moved up and is more horizontally mounted, allowing for a higher ground clearance of 230 mm. Both the front and rear suspension get 200 mm travel. Braking comes from a bigger 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets the option to switch off the rear ABS.

With respect to tech, the new Himalayan now packs a 4-inch TFT screen that incorporates navigation and music connectivity via the smartphone. The unit gets different displays, while the layout can be personalised. It also has an anti-glare screen to make it easily readable. RE has also added a joystick and a dedicated ‘home’ and ‘mode’ to access the screen controls conveniently.

The bike runs a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup with a wider 140-section rear tyre. The manufacturer will introduce tube tyres in India at the time of launch, while the company is also working on tubeless tyres that will be introduced later. The international-spec version will get tubeless tyres right from the start. The dual-purpose tyres on the bike are sourced from Ceat and co-developed with Royal Enfield.

We’ve ridden the new Royal Enfield Himalayan and our review will be out on November 10, 2023. Make sure to check it out.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Himalayan Himalayan 450

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.