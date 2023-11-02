New-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan specs out. All-new platform, more power & tech

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the new-generation Himalayan earlier this week and we can finally share the specifications of the all-new adventure tourer. The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.

The new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan has grown in proportions over its predecessor. The bike measures 2,245 mm in length, 852 mm in width, and 1,316 mm in height, with a 1,510 mm wheelbase. The styling is an evolution of the older Himalayan albeit with a more contemporary take. The bike sports a round LED headlamp, while the fuel tank guards get a more rounded design and hold soft luggage panniers instead of jerry cans. The bike also gets split seats for the rider and pillion and is differently contoured.

Also Read : In

The Himalayan now uses a twin-spar frame with a rear subframe using the engine as a stressed member. The airbox has moved up right under the fuel tank shell allowing for higher air intake and better water wading capacity, while the fuel tank has been moved down to under the seat. Speaking of which, the bike also gets a larger 17-litre fuel tank this time. The overall changes have made the bike 3 kg lighter with a kerb weight of 196 kg.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Harley-Davidson X440 ₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda CB300F ₹ 2.26 - 2.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Rebel 500 ₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details KTM 250 Adventure ₹ 2.30 - 2.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers CFMoto 300NK ₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Power comes from the newly-developed Sherpa 450 motor, which is RE’s most advanced yet. The 452 cc single-cylinder engine gets liquid cooling, a first from the brand along with a forged piston and several lightweight components. The result is an engine 10 kg lighter than the older LS410 motor. The new engine also runs a higher compression ratio of 11.5:1, packing more power at 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The new Himalayan also gets a taller stock seat at 825 mm, which can be increased to 845 mm. The company will also sell you a low-height seat at 805 mm as an accessory. 43 mm Showa USD forks hand suspension duties at the front, while the 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear has moved up and is more horizontally mounted, allowing for a higher ground clearance of 230 mm. Both the front and rear suspension get 200 mm travel. Braking comes from a bigger 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets the option to switch off the rear ABS.

With respect to tech, the new Himalayan now packs a 4-inch TFT screen that incorporates navigation and music connectivity via the smartphone. The unit gets different displays, while the layout can be personalised. It also has an anti-glare screen to make it easily readable. RE has also added a joystick and a dedicated ‘home’ and ‘mode’ to access the screen controls conveniently.

The bike runs a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup with a wider 140-section rear tyre. The manufacturer will introduce tube tyres in India at the time of launch, while the company is also working on tubeless tyres that will be introduced later. The international-spec version will get tubeless tyres right from the start. The dual-purpose tyres on the bike are sourced from Ceat and co-developed with Royal Enfield.

We’ve ridden the new Royal Enfield Himalayan and our review will be out on November 10, 2023. Make sure to check it out.

First Published Date: