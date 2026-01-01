|Engine
|648 cc
The Super Meteor 650 Celestial, is listed at ₹4.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Super Meteor 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Super Meteor 650 Celestial is available in 7 colour options: Interstellar Green, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Celestial Blue, Interstellar Grey, Celestial Red, Astral Black.
The Super Meteor 650 Celestial is powered by a 648 cc engine.
In the Super Meteor 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs.
The Super Meteor 650 Celestial has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.