hamburger icon
Super Meteor 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Left Side
1/5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Right Side View
2/5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Right Side
3/5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Top View
4/5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Rear View
5/5

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Key Specs
Engine648 cc
View all Super Meteor 650 specs and features

Super Meteor 650 Astral

Super Meteor 650 Astral Prices

The Super Meteor 650 Astral, is listed at ₹4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Super Meteor 650 Astral Mileage

All variants of the Super Meteor 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Super Meteor 650 Astral Colours

The Super Meteor 650 Astral is available in 7 colour options: Interstellar Green, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Celestial Blue, Interstellar Grey, Celestial Red, Astral Black.

Super Meteor 650 Astral Engine and Transmission

The Super Meteor 650 Astral is powered by a 648 cc engine.

Super Meteor 650 Astral vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Super Meteor 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs.

Super Meteor 650 Astral Specs & Features

The Super Meteor 650 Astral has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral Price

Super Meteor 650 Astral

₹4.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,98,975
RTO
32,448
Insurance
22,062
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,53,485
EMI@9,747/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.7 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2260 mm
Wheelbase
1500 mm
Height
1155 mm
Kerb Weight
241 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
890 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 19 Rear :-150/80 - 16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
423.9 km
Max Speed
160 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
78 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Tubular Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin Shocks, 101 mm travel, preload adjustable
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, CO2 Emissions - 99 g/km, Noise Emissions - 76.3 dB(A)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral EMI
EMI8,772 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,08,136
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,08,136
Interest Amount
1,18,210
Payable Amount
5,26,346

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 other Variants

Super Meteor 650 Interstellar

₹4.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,15,667
RTO
33,783
Insurance
22,221
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,71,671
EMI@10,138/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Super Meteor 650 Celestial

₹4.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,32,362
RTO
35,119
Insurance
22,379
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,89,860
EMI@10,529/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
+2
Super Meteor 650vsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsClassic 650
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
Super Meteor 650vsV302C

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers