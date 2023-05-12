HT Auto
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 starting price is Rs. 3,54,398 in India. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
3.54 - 3.85 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specs

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Meteor 650 starts at Rs. 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Super ...Read More

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Celestial
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15.7 L
Length
2260 mm
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Wheelbase
1500 mm
Height
1155 mm
Kerb Weight
241 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
890 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 19 Rear :-150/80 - 16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
372 km
Max Speed
150 kmph
Max Power
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
Chassis
Steel Tubular Spine Frame
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin Shocks, 101 mm travel, preload adjustable
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, CO2 Emissions - 99 g/km, Noise Emissions - 76.3 dB(A)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Super Meteor... vs Continental ...
Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Super Meteor... vs Ninja 300
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 300

Benelli TNT 300

2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check TNT 300 details
View similar Bikes
Keeway K300 R

Keeway K300 R

2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Super Meteor... vs K300 R
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Super Meteor... vs K-Light 250V

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 News

The Super Meteor 650 shares its engine with the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices hiked: Check new prices
12 May 2023
The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator is powered by a 398 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 47 bhp
Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser launched in Japan, to rival RE Super Meteor 650
18 Mar 2023
Despite being cruisers, the design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Which cruiser to buy?
9 Mar 2023
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in Astral Black getting delivered in Gurugram.
Royal Enfield commences deliveries of Super Meteor 650
7 Feb 2023
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
27 Jan 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 price starts at ₹ 3.54 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 top variant price is ₹ 3.85 Lakhs.

Astral
3.54 Lakhs*
648 cc
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Interstellar
3.7 Lakhs*
648 cc
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Celestial
3.85 Lakhs*
648 cc
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Royal Enfield Bikes

Trending Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details