Made-in-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in the US & Canada

Having introduced its flagship earlier this year in India, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has now made its way to the North American shores and has been launched in the US and Canada. The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor is made in India and will be exported to the North American markets and will be available in three variants - Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 17:37 PM
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 arrives in North American markets and will be available in three variants - Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 arrives in North American markets and will be available in three variants - Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 for North America draws power from the same 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that develops 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The cruiser comes with 43 mm Showa Big Piston USD front forks with 120 mm of travel and 5-step pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear with 101 mm of travel.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 first ride review: Another winner for RE!

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is made in India and exported to multiple markets globally
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is made in India and exported to multiple markets globally

Braking performance comes from a single 320 mm disc at the front with two-piston ByBre calipers, while the rear gets a 300 mm disc brake at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Super Meteor rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres. On the feature front, the bike gets an LED headlamp, USB port, Tripper navigation unit with Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lights and more.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been designed for long open roads and the US and Canada seem to be apt markets that offer long stretches of well-paved tarmac. While the Astral and Interstellar variants are more focused towards solo riders, the Celestial variant is a grand tourer with more touring accessories. Colour options on the SM 650 include - Green, Black and Blue - on the Astral, while the dual-tone options get two-tone Interstellar Grey or Interstellar Green.

Watch: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is priced from $6,999, going up to 7,499 (approx. 5.82 lakh to 6.24 lakh). The cruiser will be with the US dealers in the next few weeks.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 17:37 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield US Royal Enfield North America Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

