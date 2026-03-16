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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The images showcase the ...Read More

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Left Side

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Left Side
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Right Side View
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Right Side
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Top View
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Rear View
Front Left Side
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Alternatives

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Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

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Classic 650 Images
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield organised a nationwide ride with nearly 4,000 riders from over 100 cities to celebrate three years of the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield celebrates 3 years of Super Meteor 650 with nationwide rider meet
16 Mar 2026
Fundamentally, the Classic 650 has a lot in common with the Super Meteor — the same 648cc parallel-twin motor and frame. But the general execution is varied.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for
6 Apr 2025
The Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 share the same platform.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Which one should you buy?
5 Mar 2024
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits above the Shotgun 650 and is the flagship for the brand.
Royal Enfield hosts a ride across 40 cities to mark 1 year of Super Meteor 650
22 Feb 2024
Actor Dayanand Shetty, best known for his role in the TV show CID, recently brought home the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser in Astral Blue
CID fame actor Dayanand Shetty gets the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on Diwali
14 Nov 2023
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 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Videos

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023
The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
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