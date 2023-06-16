HT Auto
Keeway V302C Specifications

Keeway V302C starting price is Rs. 3,89,000 in India. Keeway V302C is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Keeway V302C Specs

Keeway V302C comes with 298 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of V302C starts at Rs. 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Keeway V302C sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Keeway V302C Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Glossy Red
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm
Length
2120 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
836 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16 Rear :-150/80-15
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
298 cc
Engine Type
Twin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 42 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic forks, 120 mm Travel
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Keeway News

The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
The Keeway Iskia 125 is a retro-styled offering that takes on the Vespa 125 and the likes in Europe
Keeway introduces Iskia 125 retro-styled scooter in Europe, to rival Vespa 125
16 Feb 2023
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
22 Dec 2022
Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
13 Oct 2022
View all
 

Keeway V302C Variants & Price List

Keeway V302C price starts at ₹ 3.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 4.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway V302C comes in 3 variants. Keeway V302C top variant price is ₹ 4.09 Lakhs.

Glossy Grey
3.89 Lakhs*
298 cc
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Glossy Black
3.99 Lakhs*
298 cc
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Glossy Red
4.09 Lakhs*
298 cc
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

