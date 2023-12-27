In 2023 Keeway V302C or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway V302C or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V302C engine makes power and torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less