2024 Skoda Superb first look: Will it make India return?

Skoda Auto has unveiled the new Superb in both sedan and estate versions for the global markets. The model has undergone several changes - from its exterior design as well as interior - which the carmaker says are 'clever updates'. Here is a look at what all has changed in the new Skoda Superb.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM
First Published Date: 03 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Superb Skoda Auto

