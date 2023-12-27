In 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs 2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm & 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours.
The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 33.17 kmpl.
The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
