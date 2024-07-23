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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Super Meteor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Interceptor 650 Super meteor 650
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc648 cc
Power47.4 PS PS47 PS PS

Filters
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L15.7 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm135 mm
Length
2119 mm2260 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1500 mm
Height
1067 mm1155 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg241 kg
Saddle Height
804 mm740 mm
Width
835 mm890 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-100/90 - 19 Rear :-150/80 - 16
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc648 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadTwin Shocks, 101 mm travel, preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryAir Cleaner - Paper element, CO2 Emissions - 99 g/km, Noise Emissions - 76.3 dB(A)
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,80,5984,53,485
Ex-Showroom Price
3,32,0733,98,975
RTO
27,09632,448
Insurance
21,42922,062
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,1809,747
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,5...
Applicable on interceptor650 & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

Super Meteor 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023
The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
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