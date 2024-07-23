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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 Interceptor 650
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc647.95 cc
Power47 bhp PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l13.7 L
Length
2119 mm2119 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg218 kg
Height
1067 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm804 mm
Width
780 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet multi plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic forks
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees24 degrees
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryPaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5113,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1053,32,073
RTO
28,77827,096
Insurance
21,62821,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6738,180
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
9 Aug 2025
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
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3 Dec 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
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