In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Continental gt 650
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|47 bhp PS
|47.4 PS PS