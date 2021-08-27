|Engine
|1890 cc
The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic, is listed at ₹27.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Super Chief Limited offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic is available in 3 colour options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.
The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic is powered by a 1890 cc engine.
In the Super Chief Limited's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse priced between ₹22.82 Lakhs - 23.52 Lakhs.
The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.