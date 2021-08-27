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Super Chief LimitedPriceMileageSpecifications
Indian Super Chief Limited Right View
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Indian Super Chief Limited Speedometer View
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Indian Super Chief Limited Windshield View
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Indian Super Chief Limited Engine View
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Indian Super Chief Limited Exhaust View
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Indian Super Chief Limited Front Break View
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Indian Super Chief Limited Black Metallic

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27.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Indian Super Chief Limited Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Super Chief Limited specs and features

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Prices

The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic, is listed at ₹27.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Mileage

All variants of the Super Chief Limited offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Colours

The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic is available in 3 colour options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic.

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Engine and Transmission

The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic is powered by a 1890 cc engine.

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Super Chief Limited's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs or the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse priced between ₹22.82 Lakhs - 23.52 Lakhs.

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Specs & Features

The Super Chief Limited Black Metallic has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Indian Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Price

Super Chief Limited Black Metallic

₹27.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
24,33,264
RTO
2,18,994
Insurance
49,272
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,01,530
EMI@58,066/mo
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Indian Super Chief Limited Black Metallic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.1 L
Length
2286 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm
Kerb Weight
335 kg
Height
1203 mm
Saddle Height
665 mm
Width
1079 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
211.4 km
Max Speed
185 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
88 PS
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Sports,Touring

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Super Chief Limited Black Metallic EMI
EMI52,260 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,31,377
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,31,377
Interest Amount
7,04,210
Payable Amount
31,35,587

Indian Super Chief Limited other Variants

Super Chief Limited Blue Slate Metallic

₹27.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,35,370
RTO
2,19,183
Insurance
49,297
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,03,850
EMI@58,116/mo
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Super Chief Limited Maroon Metallic

₹27.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,35,370
RTO
2,19,183
Insurance
49,297
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,03,850
EMI@58,116/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Indian Super Chief Limited Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsChief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

22.82 - 23.52 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsChief Bobber Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsR 12 nine T
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsR 12
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 Lakhs
Super Chief LimitedvsHeritage Classic

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