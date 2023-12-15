R 18 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of R 18 First Edition in Delhi is Rs. 25.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of First EditionR 18 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of R 18 First Edition in Delhi is Rs. 25.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of First Edition is 16 L litres. It offers many features like Engine Immobilizer, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Central Locking, Anti Theft Alarm and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 16 L
Length: 2440 mm
Max Power: 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Engine Type: Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
107.1 mm
No of Cylinders
2
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strut
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill Start Control, Headlight Pro, Badge On The Seat, Badge On The Motorcycle "First Edition", Key With Pinstripping and Labelling, White Double Pinstrip
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Central Locking
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity