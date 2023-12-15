R 18 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of R 18 First Edition in Delhi is Rs. 25.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of First Edition R 18 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of R 18 First Edition in Delhi is Rs. 25.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of First Edition is 16 L litres. It offers many features like Engine Immobilizer, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Central Locking, Anti Theft Alarm and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 16 L Length: 2440 mm Max Power: 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm Engine Type: Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft. ...Read MoreRead Less