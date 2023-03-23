Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 18 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 22.14 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW R 18 top variant goes up to Rs. 26.67 Lakhs in Chennai.
The lowest price model is BMW R 18 STD and the most priced model is BMW R 18 Classic First Edition.
BMW R 18 dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
BMW R 18 on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Custom1250 which starts at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Chennai, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Chennai and Kawasaki Z900 RS starting at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 STD ₹ 22.14 Lakhs BMW R 18 First Edition ₹ 25.07 Lakhs BMW R 18 Classic First Edition ₹ 26.67 Lakhs
