In 2024 BMW R 18 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW R 18 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less