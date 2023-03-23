Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBMWR 18On Road Price in Delhi

BMW R 18 On Road Price in Delhi

1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
View all Images
6/29
19.9 - 24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

R 18 Price in Delhi

BMW R 18 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 22.14 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW R 18 top variant goes up to Rs. 26.67 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW R 18 STD₹ 22.14 Lakhs
BMW R 18 First Edition₹ 25.07 Lakhs
BMW R 18 Classic First Edition₹ 26.67 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW R 18 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

STD
₹22.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1802 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,000
RTO
1,59,200
Insurance
44,936
Accessories Charges
19,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,14,036
EMI@47,588/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
First Edition
₹25.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1802 cc
View breakup
View breakup

BMW R 18 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs
Check Custom1250 details
View similar Bikes
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Delhi
Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki Z900 RS

16.47 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Z900 RS Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob

15.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Harley Davidson Street Bob Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Brutale 800 details
View similar Bikes

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW R 18 News

BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled.
India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price
23 Mar 2023
Design touches on the R 18 B Heavy Duty are provided by hand-painted pinstripes.
BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty custom bike is made for your trip to galaxy
15 Mar 2023
The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally
BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India
21 Feb 2023
BMW R 18 M gets a streamlined and sporty appeal.
BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers
17 Jan 2022
BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
27 Oct 2023
View all
 BMW R 18 News

BMW Videos

The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details