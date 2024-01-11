Saved Articles

Indian Super Chief Limited vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2024 Indian Super Chief Limited or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
Displacement
1890 cc2458 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm221 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm110.2 mm
Stroke
113 mm85.9 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:110.8:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,14,24823,30,134
Ex-Showroom Price
22,82,15520,95,000
RTO
49,5211,67,600
Insurance
1,82,57246,584
Accessories Charges
020,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,04050,083

