BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India

BMW Motorrad celebrates its centenary year in 2023 and the German two-wheeler giant is commemorating the occasion with the launch of its 100 Years limited edition. The limited edition motorcycles have made their way to India as well. The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition is priced at ₹24 lakh, while the R 18 100 Years edition is priced at ₹25.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Both the BMW R nineT and R 18 limited edition versions are limited to 1,923 units each globally and can be booked at any of the company’s dealerships across the country. The bikes get cosmetic upgrades while prices are at a premium over the standard versions of either offering.

Also Read : BMW cars may soon pick and drop drivers at parking on its own. Here's how

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Pawah, President - BMW Group India, said, “One hundred years ago, the R 32 kick-started a unique success story. Today we are celebrating our exciting history with two new icons: the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. Limited to only 1,923 units each, these models are for absolute aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia. The iconic design and the unmistakable boxer engine illustrate that it's about the roots of BMW Motorrad, about historically inspired shapes and details, about an authentic riding experience and about reducing motorbikes to the essentials. In short: The Heritage world of experience is all about a unique attitude to life, shaped by the legendary boxer engine."

The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition gets the a new paint scheme with a host of Option 719 components and accessories

BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition

The BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition gets a special paint scheme with a chrome-finished fuel tank with black paint and white dual pinstripes. The model also gets knee pads and the 100 Years badge. The seat gets a dual-tone finish in black and oxblood while the cowl continues to sport the chrome finish with dual pinstripes.

The limited edition R nineT also gets the special Option 719 components including the 719 Classic wheels with anodised black rim rings, the Option 719 Shadow milled parts package with milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders, oil filler plug and the Option 719 Shadow II milled parts package, consisting of adjustable hand levers and a footrest system, pillion footrests as well as expansion tank covers and handlebar end mirrors. The motorcycle also gets features like adaptive turning light, heated grips, cruise control and pro driving modes.

Power on the R nineT 100 Years edition continues to come from the 1170 cc air/oil-cooled flat-twin Boxer engine with 107 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear while braking comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle gets a host of electronic aids as well.

The BMW R 18 100 Years gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with dual white pinstripes and the 100 years badge on the fuel tank

BMW R 18 100 Years Edition

Similarly, the BMW R 18 100 Years edition gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with white dual pinstripes on the fuel tank. Most of the components on the retro-styled cruiser are finished in black while you also get the 100 Years badge and the Option 719 seat finished dual-tone black and oxblood. The bike also gets the Chrome design option with the galvanic surface coating on the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers and intake manifold trims. The R 18 100 Years edition also gets Akrapovic exhaust with perforated tailpipes, adaptive turning light, reversing aid, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

The BMW R 18 limited edition draws power from the familiar 1,802 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine tuned for 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The cruiser is hefty with a kerb weight of 345 kg.

BMW chief designer Max Friz put the first full-scale motorcycle from the German manufacturer on the drawing board in December 1922. And this led to the creation of the brand’s first-ever motorcycle, the R 32, which was revealed to the world in September 1923. The bike was powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder boxer engine, which formed the basis of the brand’s impressive expansive lineup of motorcycles over decades.

First Published Date: