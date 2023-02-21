HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bmw Motorrad Celebrates 100 Years With R Ninet & R 18 Special Editions In India

BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India

BMW Motorrad celebrates its centenary year in 2023 and the German two-wheeler giant is commemorating the occasion with the launch of its 100 Years limited edition. The limited edition motorcycles have made their way to India as well. The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition is priced at 24 lakh, while the R 18 100 Years edition is priced at 25.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 17:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally
The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally
The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally
The BMW R nineT and R 18 100 Years edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and are limited in numbers globally

Both the BMW R nineT and R 18 limited edition versions are limited to 1,923 units each globally and can be booked at any of the company’s dealerships across the country. The bikes get cosmetic upgrades while prices are at a premium over the standard versions of either offering.

Also Read : BMW cars may soon pick and drop drivers at parking on its own. Here's how

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Pawah, President - BMW Group India, said, “One hundred years ago, the R 32 kick-started a unique success story. Today we are celebrating our exciting history with two new icons: the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. Limited to only 1,923 units each, these models are for absolute aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia. The iconic design and the unmistakable boxer engine illustrate that it's about the roots of BMW Motorrad, about historically inspired shapes and details, about an authentic riding experience and about reducing motorbikes to the essentials. In short: The Heritage world of experience is all about a unique attitude to life, shaped by the legendary boxer engine."

The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition gets the a new paint scheme with a host of Option 719 components and accessories
The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition gets the a new paint scheme with a host of Option 719 components and accessories
The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition gets the a new paint scheme with a host of Option 719 components and accessories
The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition gets the a new paint scheme with a host of Option 719 components and accessories

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Bmw R Ninet (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R Ninet
1170 cc
₹18.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw R Ninet Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw R Ninet Racer
₹16.9 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw R Ninet Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R Ninet Scrambler
1170 cc
₹16.75 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw R 18 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 18
1802 cc
₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Ftr 1200
₹14.99 - 17.99 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Triumph Triumph Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Triumph Electric Bike
₹15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition

The BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition gets a special paint scheme with a chrome-finished fuel tank with black paint and white dual pinstripes. The model also gets knee pads and the 100 Years badge. The seat gets a dual-tone finish in black and oxblood while the cowl continues to sport the chrome finish with dual pinstripes.

The limited edition R nineT also gets the special Option 719 components including the 719 Classic wheels with anodised black rim rings, the Option 719 Shadow milled parts package with milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders, oil filler plug and the Option 719 Shadow II milled parts package, consisting of adjustable hand levers and a footrest system, pillion footrests as well as expansion tank covers and handlebar end mirrors. The motorcycle also gets features like adaptive turning light, heated grips, cruise control and pro driving modes.

Power on the R nineT 100 Years edition continues to come from the 1170 cc air/oil-cooled flat-twin Boxer engine with 107 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 116 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear while braking comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle gets a host of electronic aids as well.

The BMW R 18 100 Years gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with dual white pinstripes and the 100 years badge on the fuel tank
The BMW R 18 100 Years gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with dual white pinstripes and the 100 years badge on the fuel tank
The BMW R 18 100 Years gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with dual white pinstripes and the 100 years badge on the fuel tank
The BMW R 18 100 Years gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with dual white pinstripes and the 100 years badge on the fuel tank

BMW R 18 100 Years Edition

Similarly, the BMW R 18 100 Years edition gets the Classic Chrome paint scheme with white dual pinstripes on the fuel tank. Most of the components on the retro-styled cruiser are finished in black while you also get the 100 Years badge and the Option 719 seat finished dual-tone black and oxblood. The bike also gets the Chrome design option with the galvanic surface coating on the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers and intake manifold trims. The R 18 100 Years edition also gets Akrapovic exhaust with perforated tailpipes, adaptive turning light, reversing aid, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

The BMW R 18 limited edition draws power from the familiar 1,802 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine tuned for 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The cruiser is hefty with a kerb weight of 345 kg.

BMW chief designer Max Friz put the first full-scale motorcycle from the German manufacturer on the drawing board in December 1922. And this led to the creation of the brand’s first-ever motorcycle, the R 32, which was revealed to the world in September 1923. The bike was powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder boxer engine, which formed the basis of the brand’s impressive expansive lineup of motorcycles over decades.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: BMW R 18 BMW R nineT BMW 100 Years BMW Motorrad India BMW bikes BMW Motorrad
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

ChatGPT gives you the perfect car for Indian roads
ChatGPT gives you the perfect car for Indian roads
Nissan Magnite gets safer with new safety features as standard, prices hiked
Nissan Magnite gets safer with new safety features as standard, prices hiked
BMW Motorrad launches limited edition motorcycles in India. Check out here
BMW Motorrad launches limited edition motorcycles in India. Check out here
Indian drivers are among world’s worst: Report
Indian drivers are among world’s worst: Report
BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India
BMW Motorrad celebrates 100 years with R nineT & R 18 special editions in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city