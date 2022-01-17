BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers

On the BMW R 18 M, modifications have been carried out on the chassis of the bike, its suspension set-up, bodywork, and accessories.

BMW Motorrad has added new members to its iconic R 18 lineup with the introduction of new R 18 M and R 18 Aurora at the Verona Motor Bike Expo. These bikes have are a result of collaboration between BMW Motorrad Italy, its dealer network and some Italian customizers

The BMW R 18 M, which is a project developed by Italian Magazine LowRide and created by American Dreams, uses the M logo to justigy its sporty appeal. The motorbike features a streamlined look without much exaggerations, and also borrows features from the BMW R 18 retro lines.

While the mechanicals and electronics of the motorbike remain unchanged the major work has been carried out on its chassis, suspension set-up, bodywork, and accessories. The body weight has been lightened while there the riding position has also been changed. “Significantly lightened, the bike should also be easy to handle due to its riding position, which is more compact and forward loaded, without exaggeration," said Giuseppe Roncen, director of LowRide.

The short exhaust pipe of the bike has been designed to make it look more compact and allow greater lean angles, bearing the signature of ER Exhaust Revolution. The short exhaust pipes also give greater prominence to the uncovered nickel-plated shaft.

The BMW R 18 Aurora, created by Garage 221, takes inspiration from the cruisers of the 1970s. Some of the distinct elements of the bike include wraparound fenders which highlight the central area of the bike. The saddle of the bike was borrowed in its entirety from a BMW 1200 C of 2005, the Batwing supports were made using the supports for indicators of a BMW R 100 of 1982 and a part of the rear frame of a BMW K 75 of 1991.

For the body color, the code of a 1983 BMW RT 100 was taken as a reference, customizing the graphics in its shades and intensity.

