Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 23.58 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 23.63 Lakhs in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Black Smoke and the most priced model is Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke.
Visit your nearest
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Kolkata, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Kolkata and Indian Chief Classic starting at Rs. 21.3 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 23.58 Lakhs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke ₹ 23.60 Lakhs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke ₹ 23.63 Lakhs
