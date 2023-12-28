Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke Latest Updates
Chief Bobber Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke in Delhi is Rs. 23.60 Lakhs. It offersChief Bobber Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke in Delhi is Rs. 23.60 Lakhs. It offers many features like Bluetooth Connectivity, Keyless Ignition, Clock, Average Fuel economy indicator, Charging Point and specs like:
Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
...Read MoreRead Less
IndianChief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke Price