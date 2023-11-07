Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹21.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
71.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:111.0:1
Displacement
1262 cc1890 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingThunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm103.2 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13323,58,483
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00021,40,000
RTO
1,47,92047,289
Insurance
42,7231,71,194
Accessories Charges
18,4900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23750,692

