Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse On Road Price in Ahmedabad

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
23.58 - 23.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price in Ahmedabad

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 23.58 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 23.63 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Black Smoke₹ 23.58 Lakhs
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke₹ 23.60 Lakhs
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke₹ 23.63 Lakhs
...Read More

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Black Smoke
₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1890 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,40,000
RTO
47,289
Insurance
1,71,194
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
23,58,483
EMI@50,693/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Titanium Smoke
₹23.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1890 cc
View breakup
Sagebrush Smoke
₹23.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1890 cc
View breakup

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

18.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price in Ahmedabad
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

18 - 20.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rocket 3 Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Indian Chief Classic

Indian Chief Classic

21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check Chief Classic details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel 1260 Price in Ahmedabad
BMW R 18

BMW R 18

19.9 - 24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R 18 Price in Ahmedabad
Indian Scout

Indian Scout

13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scout Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Indian Bikes

Indian News

Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)
Interim Budget 2024: Govt to boost EV growth with supportive infrastructure
1 Feb 2024
Led by Maruti, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor, car sales in India in November was the highest ever at 3.34 lakh units.
Indians bought more cars, two-wheelers than ever last month, says auto manufacturers' body
12 Dec 2023
The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
14 Nov 2023
View all
  News

Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details