Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke

6/15
23.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Chief Bobber Dark Horse specs and features

Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke Latest Updates

Chief Bobber Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.63 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    • ...Read More

    Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke Price

    Sagebrush Smoke
    ₹23.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,44,000
    RTO
    47,360
    Insurance
    1,71,557
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,62,917
    EMI@50,788/mo
    Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Frame
    Cast Aluminum Frame with Integrated Air Box
    Length
    2286 mm
    Width
    915 mm
    Height
    1349 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    15.1 L
    Saddle Height
    662 mm
    Ground Clearance
    125 mm
    Wheelbase
    1626 mm
    Dry Weight
    304 kg
    Kerb Weight
    315 kg
    Total Weight
    522 kg
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Max Torque
    162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Compression Ratio
    11.0:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Suspension Front
    Telescopic Fock / 132 mm
    Suspension Rear
    Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Keyless Ignition
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Techometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Clock
    Yes
    Average Fuel economy indicator
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke EMI
    EMI45,709 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    21,26,625
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    21,26,625
    Interest Amount
    6,15,943
    Payable Amount
    27,42,568

    Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse other Variants

    Black Smoke
    ₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,40,000
    RTO
    47,289
    Insurance
    1,71,194
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,58,483
    EMI@50,693/mo
    Titanium Smoke
    ₹23.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    View breakup

