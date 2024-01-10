In 2024 BMW R 18 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW R 18 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less