Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.