Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesChief Bobber Dark Horse vs Super Chief Limited

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹21.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Thunderstroke 116
Displacement
1890 cc1890 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, Multi-Plate
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Bore
103.2 mm103.2 mm
Stroke
113 mm113 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:111.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,58,48325,14,248
Ex-Showroom Price
21,40,00022,82,155
RTO
47,28949,521
Insurance
1,71,1941,82,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,69254,040

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Harsh VLOGS)
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift exterior fully leaked. Check out new images
    6 Jan 2024
    The bonkers Nissan Hyper Force concept has previewed what an all-electric Nissan GT-R could be like.
    Nissan is mulling a GT-R EV by 2030, to draw influence from Hyper Force concept
    8 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    View all
     