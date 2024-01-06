In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours.
Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
